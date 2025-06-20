Lizzo appears to admit using weight loss drug on Trisha Paytas podcast

Lizzo appeared to admit on the Just Trish podcast on Thursday (June 19) that she'd tried a weight loss drug, despite previously denying rumours.

The 'Rumours' singer was asked by Trisha Paytas if she'd tried Mounjaro to which she replied: "I tried everything... Ozempic works because you eat less food, yeah? So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own and get mind over matter, it's the same thing."

Lizzo then tiptoed around the fact she puts a lot of her weight loss success down to stopping being vegan as she found she was eating more processed fake meats and more calories to try to recoup the nutrients she wasn't getting.

