Jared Leto becomes first person to climb Empire State Building in bizarre stunt

Jared Leto has officially become the first person to legally climb the Empire State Building.

The actor and musician, who has recently become known as a bit of an adrenaline junkie, spent 20 minutes scaling floors 86 to 104 (with safety gear of course), in honour of Thirty Seconds To Mars' upcoming tour.

"It's incredible to watch the sun rise overlooking the city that's meant so much to me", he told Today.

"Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true."