Homeownership Costs More Than the Mortgage

Homeownership costs more than a mortgage, according to a recent study.

As reported by Buzz60, OnePoll, on behalf of Figure, conducted a study of 2,000 homeowners and found that 63 per cent indicated that owning a home comes with more costs than they anticipated.

Another 64 per cent decided to put off necessary home repairs because they couldn’t afford them.

Homeownership grew in popularity, with 7 in 10 people saying the last few years were the best time to buy a home.

