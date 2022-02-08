Peppa Pig theme park to open in Central Florida this month

The playful world of Peppa Pig is coming to a theme park in Central Florida in a couple of weeks.

Slated to be ready for visitors at LEGOLAND, the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park will have six rides, six themed playgrounds, live shows, and many other attractions for children. The park is also a certified autism center.



The theme park opens on February 24. Tickets start at $30.99 but vary by day and ticket type.

