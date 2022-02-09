The problem with convincing yourself 'it's fine'

Eric Rittmeyer, an author and Mental Toughness and Emotional Intelligence expert discusses the disadvantages of convincing yourself that things are "fine" amid the pandemic.

"I call it the 'it's fine' pandemic. Nobody wants to really express how they feel. We have a problem with this. Our society’s been taught to hold in our feelings, suppress the feelings," he told Fox 35's Amy Kaufeldt.

He added: "We have to establish what I refer to as an emotional vocabulary. Our kids especially need this - a database that can go to when they feel a certain way, they can say ‘this is why I feel this way’ [and] ‘this is how I feel.’ It's teaching them to articulate these feelings.”



