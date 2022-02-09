A dating app executive believes that this summer could be “that summer of love” singles have been anticipating.

“We’re hopeful that once we get past the effects of omicron, we can even have that summer of love we had expected back in 2021 after the vaccines were introduced,” said Gary Swidler, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Match Group.



Match Group also owns other dating apps, including Hinge,Tinder and OKCupid.

