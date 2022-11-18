Terrifying moment plane lands upside down on a beach in Florida

A TikToker has captured the moment a plane nose-dived into a Florida beach and landed upside down in the stand.

The plane was surveying damage from Hurricane Nicole when its engine failed, and it landed by the water to avoid hitting anyone walking on the sand.

"That's the crazy part, I had no clue he was coming in, he was trying to land on the beach, but I was in his path," says Joseph Cook, who was filming.

No one was hurt during the incident.

