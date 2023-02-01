Headteacher perfectly sums up why teachers are going on strike

A headteacher has summed up exactly why teaching staff are going on strike in February, describing the reality of long hours and holidays packed with work.

"We've got a massive mental health crisis, we've got really low attendance because of illness...we've got a lack of support for SEND pupils...we've got social care falling apart at the seams", Sarah Seleznyov told Channel 4.

"All of those things fall back onto schools."

It's thought more than100,000 teachers could join the National Education Union's (NEU) strike today (1 February).

