Covid: Two years since lockdown in Wuhan

A rainy Sunday marked the second anniversary of an unprecedented Covid lockdown in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected.

23 January 2020 was the day that Chinese state media announced the city would be shutting down outbound flights and trains, in an attempt to halt the spread of a new virus that had killed 17 people and caused hundreds of others to fall ill.

That day, the World Health Organisation said the viral illness was not yet a global health emergency, but "it may yet become one."

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here