Video

Dog in danger of drowning rescued by sausage dangling from drone

A stranded dog has been rescued from marshland after search teams lead her to safety with a sausage dangling from a drone.

Three-year-old Jack Russell, Millie, went missing near Emsworth in Hampshire and was eventually found wandering in dangerous reed beds.

After two days of previous rescue efforts failed, Denmead Drone Search and Rescue Group were able to save Mille by luring her away from the rising tide with a sausage.

Chris Taylor, from the volunteer group, described it as a “genius idea”.

Sign up to our newsletters here.

viral video
Up next News

Viral

50

Lord of the Rings cast reunite on Zoom

News

94

Wimbledon in numbers

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL