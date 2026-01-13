Jimmy Kimmel brings us the 'ICE ice capades'

In the darkest of times Jimmy Kimmel has found humour in an unlikely place, unveiling what he dubbed the “ICE Ice Capades” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The host shared a montage of viral videos filmed in Minneapolis showing ICE officers repeatedly slipping, sliding and tumbling over icy streets and snowy pavements.

Set up as a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the brutal winter conditions, Kimmel joked that the clips looked less like law enforcement operations and more like outtakes from a slapstick comedy.

The segment quickly caught attention online, as tensions rise in the state following the shooting of Renee Good, Kimmel also quipped that perhaps ICE officers should be sent to Iran to handle their protests instead.

