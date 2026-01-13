Leavitt doubles down on branding Renee Good 'lunatic' before storming away from press

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has doubled down on calling Renee Nicole Good a “lunatic” as tensions simmer after the Minnesota ICE shooting that killed the 37-year-old mother of three.

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt defended the ICE agent involved and claimed President Trump stands fully behind his actions, insisting footage shows Good attempted to ram the officer with her vehicle.

She repeated her “lunatic” label and accused Democrats and the media of lying about the incident, then stormed off when pressed further by the press.

