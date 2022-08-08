Oliver Dowden shares hard truth about Liz Truss' plan to cut national insurance

Oliver Dowden has admitted that Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of the cost of living crisis, including cuts to national insurance.

The Tory MP appears to be backing Rishi Sunak to become the Conservative Party's next leader.

"For somebody who's working full-time on the national living wage, that will benefit them by less than £60," he admitted on Sky News.

"Whoever's the new prime minister will benefit by up to £1,800...these measures are not fit to deal with the scale of the challenge we are facing."



