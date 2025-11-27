In a revealing joint appearance on The Katie Miller Podcast, Mike Johnson admitted that life has become “completely different” since he was unexpectedly elected United States House of Representatives Speaker.

“My life is not normal right now,” he said, describing the role as a 24/7 “all-encompassing” workload.

His wife, Kelly Johnson, echoed the sentiment, candidly admitting they “never fully realised” what they were taking on, no downtime, constant security, and even daily routines disrupted by motorcades and crisis calls.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings