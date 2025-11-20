Watch: Sweet moment reindeer stop traffic during heavy snow fall

A herd of reindeer brought traffic to a standstill in the Scottish Highlands this week amid heavy snowfall.

The Cairngorm Reindeer Herd were spotted walking across a snow-covered road near Aviemore, forcing drivers to stop while the animals passed.

The incident comes as parts of the UK face freezing temperatures and dangerous travel conditions, with the Met Office issuing warnings for snow and ice.

Herds like the Cairngorm reindeer are known to roam freely, especially when snow makes other terrain harder to navigate.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings