Karoline Leavitt shares glimpse of private life with husband 32 years older than her

Karoline Leavitt has offered a rare look into her personal life during a new interview on Pod Force One, opening up about her marriage to husband Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years her senior.

Leavitt, now 28 and serving as White House Press Secretary, and Riccio tied the knot in January 2025, just days before Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Leavitt describes Riccio as "private" and "introverted", the perfect complement to her public-facing role. The pair welcomed their son, Niko, in July 2024; and Leavitt gushed that he's a "hands-on" father.

