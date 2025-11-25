White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has brushed off Zohran Mamdani’s harsh remarks about Donald Trump, by quipping that “talk is cheap.”

She praised the Oval Office meeting as “positive” and insisted the president will measure Mamdani by his actions, not his words.

In their first meeting since Mamdani's mayoral election win, reporters asked if he still thought Trump was a fascist, but before he could answer Trump cut him off saying "It's okay, you can just say yes."

Leavitt added that Trump’s willingness to meet an outspoken critic underscores his commitment to be a leader for all Americans.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings