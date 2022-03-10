SpaceX launches Falcon9 to help bring the internet to all

SpaceX has successfully launched 48 Starlink satellites using its Falcon 9 rocket - the 10th time in 2022.

The rocket left from Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, and Starlink satellites hope to supply less-developed areas of the world with high-speed internet. So far they have launched 2,000 of these satellites and are aiming for 40,000 more.



Starlink satellites are currently helping bring the internet to the people of Ukraine during the ongoing crisis, however, it's thought astronomers aren't happy about the new heavy traffic in the low-Earth orbit.

