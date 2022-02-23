TikToker reveals what could be the worst planet in the solar system

x
Video
A planet nicknamed “rains of terror” may be the worst planet in the solar.
Officially known as HD 189733b, the planet resembles Earth at first and is bigger than Jupiter.
“The wind on this planet is seven times faster than the speed of sound, which means if you stood on this planet, you would be blown in circles around it as the planet moves around its star,” said TikToker @astro_alexandra.
She added: “It rains glass, and it rains glass sideways because of that rain.”
