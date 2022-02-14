An invasive species of Cuban tree frogs are spreading across Central Florida - and it could bring a dangerous and potentially deadly parasite.

In a report from FOX 35 Orlando, the parasite is called rat lungworm and was initially found on rats. But now, it's hopping onto frogs and could pose dangers to pets and even humans if contact is made.

"If you're concerned, definitely talk to your veterinarian about it. They can run the proper diagnostics," said Dr Heather Walden, a professor of veterinary medicine at the University of Florida. "If children do happen to handle them, they're washing their hands. They're not ingesting it cause it has to be ingested."

