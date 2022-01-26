Video

'We have a lot in common': Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's ex Demi Moore star in new ad

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore joke about their romantic history in AT&T's new advertisement, set to air during Super Bowl LVI on 13 February.

Kunis married Ashton Kutcher in 2015, two years after his divorce from Moore was finalised - and the pair poke fun at that fact in the new commercial.

The pair also attended the same high school in West Hollywood - albeit 23 years apart - another interesting fact that is referenced by AT&T.

"We have a lot in common," Kunis says as the pair share the stage.

