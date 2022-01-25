Video

Eric Clapton bizarrely likens receiving Covid vaccine to ‘mass formation hypnosis’

Eric Clapton claims anyone who has taken the Covid vaccine is a victim of "mass formation hypnosis".

The 76-year-old singer claims that subliminal messaging is hidden in jab advertising.

Eric told The Real Music Observer YouTube channel: "Whatever the memo was, it hadn't reached me. Then I started to realise there was really a memo, and a guy, [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], Mattias Desmet, talked about it.

"And it's great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I started to look for it, I saw it everywhere."

Sign up to our newsletters.

eric clapton
Up next Showbiz

Viral

50

Lord of the Rings cast reunite on Zoom

News

94

Wimbledon in numbers

Politics

Sport

Showbiz

34

About Time's iconic wedding scene

18

Colin Jost skewers Trump on SNL