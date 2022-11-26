The best TikTok memes to come out of Matt Hancock on I'm a Celebrity

x
Video
Matt Hancock has unexpectedly reached the final of I'm a Celebrity 2022, but whether you're a fan or not, he's provided some meme-worthy content for us to enjoy.
During his time in the jungle, the former health secretary has been sacrificed into doing a heap-load of trials, received a letter from home from Covid lover, Gina Coladangelo, and even admitted he'd fancy Marilyn Monroe as a naked chef.
Naturally, that's left TikTok with enough to create parodies galore, and while his popularity may flounder, the laughs certainly won't.
