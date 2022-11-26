Woman wins competition to become new voice of Tesco self-service checkouts

Tesco has announced the winner of their self-checkout TikTok competition after thousands entered to become the voiceover.

Not only does the winner get bragging rights about being the voice of everyone's shopping, but also gets 10,000 clubcard points, which is worth around £100.

The winner ended up being Izzy (@dogtor_who) who used her audition clip to show off her 'clubcard accepted' skills and expertly tell you off for not putting your item in the bagging area.

