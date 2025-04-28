'I want him to stop shooting': Trump surprised by Russia's continued attacks

Donald Trump said that he wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop shooting after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (April 26) at the Vatican after the Pope's funeral.

Trump seems to be changing his tune towards Zelensky after their explosive meeting at the White House back in February.

Speaking to the press (April 27), Trump said he was surprised Russia bombed Ukraine on the day of peace talks, despite Vladimir Putin's actions over the last three years.





Why not read...

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings