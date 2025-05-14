Trump walks in wrong direction and has to be reminded to sign deal

President Donald Trump appeared to get confused on his visit to Saudi Arabia as he walked away from a deal that he was supposed to sign, before being redirected by his hosts.

Many are pointing out it's not the first time on this visit Trump has done something he's previously ridiculed his predecessor Joe Biden for after being caught on camera appearing to fall asleep in a press conference.

The US and Saudi Arabia agreed a $142bn arms deal which was described by the White House as the “largest defence sales agreement in history”.

Trump is currently touring Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE until May 16 solidifying strategic economic partnerships whilst also discussing security and conflict resolutions.

