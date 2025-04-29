Donald Trump gushes over 'handsome' Eagles player Saquon Barkley

President Donald Trump played host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday (28 April), congratulating them on their 2025 Super Bowl win, with the president appearing to be smitten with running back Saquon Barkley.

Rival team, the Giants, have refuted Trump's claim that he told their head coach Brian Daboll not to let Barkley leave before he signed with the Eagles in 2024.

Giants vice president of communications Pat Hanlon posted on X: "With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!!”

