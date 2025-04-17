Mother of murder victim gives emotional plea as deportation debate continues

The mother of a woman murdered by an MS-13 gang member gave a heart wrenching speech in the White House briefing room on Wednesday (April 16) in an attempt to gain support for the Trump administrations deportation of a Kilmar Ábrego García.

Rachel Morin was raped and murdered in August 2023 by MS-13 member Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, her mother Patty Morin spoke in support of Donald Trump saying, "These are the kinds of criminals President Trump wants to remove from our country."

A court order has commanded the government to “facilitate” the return of García who was mistakenly deported and incarcerated in a Salvadoran prison.

