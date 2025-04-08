Donald Trump says he 'asked hostages if Hamas winked at them'

Donald Trump has said he asked Israeli hostages who visited the White House if Hamas winked at them or showed any sign of love during their captivity.

Whilst meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, Trump fixated over whether Hamas gave them a cheeky wink or a "meal on the side... like what happened in Germany".

During the press conference he went on to stress the US would not be pausing tariffs, claiming they would make the states "rich".

