Spider accidentally becomes famous crawling across Queen's coffin during funeral

A spider stole the show at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral after it crawled across the wreath on top of the coffin during the service.

The innocent creature likely had no idea it was attending one of the most televised events ever, but still took the last chance to pay its respects to the monarch.

Thankfully, after attracting the attention of TV viewers, it quickly scuttled into the arrangement, yet to be seen again.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.