Arnold Schwarzenegger tells environmentalists to 'stop whining'

Arnold Schwarzenegger has called on environmentalists to "stop whining and get to work" in a speech at the Austrian World Summit in Vienna on Tuesday (3 June).

The former Republican governor of California, has devoted his time to environmental causes since leaving political office in 2011.

The Trump administration has taken an ax to environmental ambitions, rolled back landmark regulations, and withdrawn climate project funding, much to the dismay of American environmentalists.

Schwarzenegger said that people are sick and tired of hearing complaining and whining, commenting: “The only way we win the people's hearts and minds is by showing them action that makes their lives better.”

