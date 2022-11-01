Kendall Jenner mocks viral cucumber cutting by dressing as one for Halloween

Kendall Jenner is mocking her viral cucumber-cutting meme by dressing as one for Halloween - and people are loving it.

The moment was first seen in The Kardashians, where the model was branded 'out of touch' by the internet after she didn't know how to cut a cucumber properly.

Taking back ownership of the mockery, she took to Instagram posing as the salad item, complete with a knife and a background sound from the movie 'Mean Girls'. Simply iconic.

