Four kitchen cupboard items that double-up as the best skincare products

Our skincare regimes are switching up once again as we transition into summer, however, it doesn't need to come with a huge price tag.

In fact, many kitchen cupboard staples have lots of great skin benefits, including honey, sugar, coconut oil, and yoghurt.

Coconut oil is a multi-use product that can remove makeup and moisturise skin (much-needed after the winter spell), while honey is thought to have natural anti-ageing properties. It's a great ingredient to mix with yoghurt too, as it creates a calming face mask.

