BBC Radio 2’s Tina Daheley appeared to forget her own name during a live bulletin this morning (7 December) - and even introduced herself as another journalist.

"BBC News at 7 o’clock on Wednesday 7 December. Good morning, this is Lisa Costello", she began.

"This is Tina Daheley", she then corrected as she started laughing, before adding: "Having a Ron Burgundy moment there!"

Daheley is insistent she was attempting to fix a broken computer when she made the blunder.

