Meghan and Prince Harry share a rare tender moment in the trailer for her upcoming Netflix Christmas special, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

The 65-second teaser, released by Meghan on Instagram, shows the couple kissing in their kitchen, a cosy, intimate scene that feels especially striking given how infrequent they’re seen sharing public displays of affection.

The special, which drops on December 3, features festive activities like decorating, cooking and crafting alongside cameo appearances from Naomi Osaka and Tom Colicchio.

Why not read…

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings