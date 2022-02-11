Nadine Dorries says she would cease to support Boris Johnson if he ‘kicked a dog’

While Boris Johnson may currently have the support of Nadine Dorries, she's bizarrely admitted on CNN that her support for him would cease if the PM "kicked a dog."



The culture secretary was questioned on her loyalty to Johnson amid the Partygate scandal where the Metropolitan Police are currently investigating a number of alleged parties held at Downing Street while lockdown rules were in place.

Given her unwavering support, Dorries was asked if there were any situations where she would withdraw her support for the PM - to which Dorries then gave the dog example.

“Well of course... if he went up and kicked a dog I’d probably withdraw my support for him [Johnson]," Dorries replied.

Sign up to our newsletters here.