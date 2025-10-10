RFK Jr reacts to TikTok video of pregnant woman 'gobbling Tylenol'

During a recent Cabinet meeting, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed he had seen a TikTok video of a pregnant woman “gobbling Tylenol” while saying “F Trump,” and alleged she was doing so with “her baby in her placenta”.

He used the video as part of his argument to revive unverified claims linking Tylenol use in pregnancy to autism, promising to “make the proof”.

The remarks drew intense scrutiny, especially after he confused the fetus’s location, claiming it was in the placenta, rather than the uterus.

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings