'Trump is a criminal' AOC gives scathing speech in Bakersfield

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) gave a scathing speech in Bakersfield on Tuesday (April 15), during a rally with Bernie Sanders as part of their nationwide 'Fighting Oligarchy tour.'

The congresswoman said: "This is a matter of fact. Donald Trump is a criminal. He was found guilty of 34 felony counts of fraud, found liable for sexual abuse, and if he wants to find the rapists and criminals in this country, he should look in the mirror."

According to a spokesperson for Senator Bernie Sanders, 4,450 people packed out the area and 500 others waited outside to hear the pair speak in this traditionally Republican district.

