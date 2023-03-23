Bruce Willis' wife shares emotional vow renewal clip to celebrate anniversary

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis has celebrated the couple's 14th wedding anniversary by sharing a clip from their intimate vow renewal four years ago.

"On our 10th wedding anniversary we decided to renew our vows in the same place we said “I do” back in 2009. I’m so happy we did", she captioned the Instagram clip, with the couple's two children Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn act as flower girls.

The family has been sharing some of its most sentimental moments following the actor's dementia diagnosis.

