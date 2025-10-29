During a visit to the USS George Washington at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan, Donald Trump stunned the gathered U.S. sailors by quipping: “I don’t like good-looking people… I never admitted that before.”

On the second day of his multi-country tour of Asia, which will wrap up with a planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Trump praised the Navy’s “ultimate strength” as coming from “the men and women of the rank and file,” describing his audience of uniformed sailors as “incredible” and “good-looking.”

The remarks based on vanity drew a lot of confusion and awkward laughter from the crowds.

Why not read…



Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings