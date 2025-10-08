Trump just suggested some federal employees don’t deserve their back pay

Donald Trump suggested that not all federal employees deserve retroactive pay following the government shutdown in remarks to reporters at the White House.

The president remarked it “depends on who we’re talking about,” before saying that some staff didn't deserve it.

The comment aligns with a new White House memo arguing that back pay isn’t guaranteed unless Congress explicitly approves it.

