An asteroid hit earth over the weekend but apparently it's not a bad thing

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland on Friday - but space fans are saying it's not actually a bad thing.

The 10 foot-wide rock was only discovered by meteorologists two hours before it landed, and people in the area reported hearing a boom or flash of light as it travelled at 11 miles per second.

While two hours may not sound like a lot, this is only the fifth small asteroid to be discovered before it hits the earth, meaning scientists are getting better at detection.

