Liam Neeson perfectly recreated an iconic Taken scene at an ice hockey game

When an ice hockey fan cam zoomed in on Liam Neeson, he knew exactly what to do.

The actor appeared at a game between the Ottawa Senators and the New York Rangers, when the crowd spotted him, prompting him to pick up his phone, and recreate one of his most iconic scenes from Taken as the stadium played out of the voiceover from the film.

Fans quickly jumped to the 70-year-old's praise for leaning into the hilarious moment and going along with it.

