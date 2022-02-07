Bill Murray sinks epic no-look golf putt and tosses club away in celebration

Bill Murray wowed crowds at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, sinking an epic no-look putt before tossing his golf club away in celebration.

The iconic actor, 71, walked across the green in the most nonchalant fashion imaginable, before tapping the ball into the hole as he stared out at the horizon.

His impressive shot was never in doubt, with commentators saying: “Of course it’s going in...boom! It’s Bill Murray!”

Unsurprisingly, Murray’s effort quickly went viral, with the clip being viewed over 3.3 million times on the PGA Tour’s Twitter account.

