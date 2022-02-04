The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, have begun - and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has some advice for the US athletes competing.

"I would say to our athletes you're there to compete. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless," she said in a Congressional-Executive Commission on China, as stated by Veuer's Tony Spitz.

China has a long and recent history of human rights violations to the Uyghur community. Many western countries described the treatment of the minority as genocidal, although government officials denied mistreatment.

