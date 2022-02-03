Emma Raducanu has topped the list of decorated British talent in the running for honours at the prestigious 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards.

The 19-year-old shocked the sports world with her incredible US Open win which made her the first British women's champion in 53 years has now been nominated for the Breakthrough of the Year award, with Russian men’s tennis star Daniil Medvedev also on that shortlist.

Meanwhile, Tom Daley has been shortlisted for the World Comeback of the Year award, after winning gold in the men's synchronised 10m platform diving event at the Tokyo Olympic Games - just eight weeks after a knee injury.

Among some of the other decorated British talent in the running for honours at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards also includes Olympic skateboarder Sky Brown and Dame Sarah Storey, cyclist Mark Cavendish and BMX racer Bethany Shriever.

The winners will be announced in April.

