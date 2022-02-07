Wayne Rooney reveals binge drinking battle amid pressures of playing football

Wayne Rooney has admitted he battled with binge drinking during his playing career, sharing the issues he had with anger and mental health throughout.

Manchester United’s all-time top scorer also admitted he once went into game at Chelsea intent on injuring someone.

The England icon, who now manages Derby County, made the admissions as he discussed his upcoming documentary.

"If I got a two-day period where I had two days off, I'd go in my house on my own and drink for two days," he revealed, speaking of his struggles with drinking.

Sign up to our newsletters.