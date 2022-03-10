Come Dine with Me contestant claims show cost her £500 and brands it a 'fix'

A former Come Dine With Me contestant has been sharing the show's secrets with her TikTok followers.

Katy Spence, who appeared on the Channel 4 cooking competition in 2014, claims that she booked a whole week off work to enter, had to spend her own money, and producers 'fixed' who would win.

"You get £250 and that covers your food, your entertainment and any cutlery that you need," she said, adding: "Being that you take a gift to each contestant's house, it cost me five or six hundred pounds".

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.