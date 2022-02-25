Tristan ‘Mack’ Wilds breaks down false stereotypes about Black men in new show

Tristan "Mack" Wilds breaks down false stereotypes of Black men in a new show.

The actor hosts the discovery+ show Profiled: The Black Man, a four-part docuseries which addresses the triumphs stigmas of Black men.

"I had a certain mindset and a certain thing that I wanted to do for us as Black men. I wanted to be able to tell our stories," Wilds told TMZ.

He added: "If you really think about just how people are depicted and the stigmas that are put on Black men just by media or what people are taught … that's another reason why I want to do this."

