New US Coastguard footage has shown the chilling moment wife of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush unknowingly heard her husband die in the Titan submersible implosion.

In the video Wendy Rush here's a noise and smiles asking "What was that bang?"

She receives a text moments later telling her the sub had dropped two weights, a sign she initially took to mean the dive was going ahead as planned.

Stockton Rush died on June 18, 2023 after his OceanGate submersible Titan imploded during an expedition to view the wreck of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The US Coastguard footage comes as Netflix release a trailer for its documentary due out June 11, titled TITAN: The Oceangate Disaster.

